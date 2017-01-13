SCOUTING REPORT: In Thursday’s games, Washington lost 69-59 at California and Stanford clobbered Washington State 84-54 for its first Pac-12 win, which snapped a four-game losing streak. It tied for the most lopsided victory this season for Stanford. … After starting the season 6-1, the Cardinal is 3-7 in its past 10 games. … Stanford is 1-7 against eight teams projected to be in the 2017 NCAA tournament, according to ESPN. … Stanford’s strength of schedule ranks second nationally. … Cardinal junior forward Travis Reid returned Thursday after a two-game layoff due to a shoulder injury. He had 17 points and six rebounds against WSU. … Sophomore guard Robert Cartwright scored a career-high 21 points against WSU. … UW’s Markelle Fultz, who leads the Pac-12 with a 21.5 scoring average, scored 12 points against Cal. It was his second-lowest scoring outing this season. … UW’s David Crisp has scored at least 11 points in the past eight games. … UW’s Sam Timmins started for Malik Dime (broken pinkie finger), who is out 4-5 weeks. Timmins was scoreless and had three rebounds in eight minutes against Cal. … Reserve forward Matthew Atewe, who had five points and four rebounds Thursday, could start in place of Timmins. … The Huskies are 6-4 against the Cardinal in the past 10 games, including a 91-68 win last year in the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington has lost its past two games at Maples Pavilion. Its last win was in 2013. … First-year Stanford coach Jerod Haase spent the previous four seasons at UAB.
