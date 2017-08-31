LONDON (AP) — Ross Barkley became the latest player to reject a move to Premier League champion Chelsea on Thursday, pulling out of a deal as the summer transfer window closed.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri revealed that a transfer fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million) had been agreed and Barkley had passed a medical examination when the midfielder changed his mind about moving.

“It’s a big surprise, but that’s football,” Moshiri told broadcaster Sky Sports.

Chelsea did manage to sign defender Davide Zappacosta from Italian club Torino but transfer setbacks appear to have damaged Antonio Conte’s bid to defend the title and challenge in the Champions League.

Striker Romelu Lukaku opted to join Manchester United in July and Conte’s transfer plans further disintegrated in the final two days of the transfer window.

Barkley’s rejection stunned Chelsea after midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opted for Liverpool and forward Fernando Llorente favored a move to Tottenham.

___

ARSENAL

The one success for Arsene Wenger on deadline day was Alexis Sanchez’s mooted move to Manchester City failing to materialize.

But Arsenal’s pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar ended in failure and Oxlade-Chamberlain left after six years to join Liverpool for 35 million pounds ($45 million).

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain allowed his Arsenal contract to enter its final season after rejecting offers of a new deal, and had been linked with a move across London to Chelsea.

“I know my choice might come as a surprise to many,” he said in a personal statement on Twitter, “… but I feel that this move is right for the next stage in my ongoing development.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain underwent a medical examination at England’s training base while on international duty, and signed on a “long-term” deal with Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain was part of the Arsenal team that was thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, his 132nd and last game with the London club.

He is leaving a team that will be playing in the Europa League this season to join a side that is back in the Champions League and started the Premier League by winning seven points from a possible nine.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s departure from Arsenal is a further setback for manager Arsene Wenger, who has seen his side lose two of its opening three league matches.

At Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to play as a midfielder — he was mostly used at wing back last season — but faces competition for starts with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and potentially Philippe Coutinho.

___

TOTTENHAM

The 32-year-old Llorente joined Tottenham on a two-year deal from Swansea to prevent the north London club being so reliant on Harry Kane for goals.

Tottenham also strengthened its squad ahead of its second-ever Champions League campaign, bringing in Ivory Coast right back Serge Aurier from Paris-Saint-Germain for a reported 23 million pounds ($29.5 million).

Aurier’s transfer to Tottenham was held up by complications regarding the defender’s work permit because he was sentenced to two months in prison last year for resisting arrest after leaving a Paris nightclub.

Aurier appealed against the sentence and never went to prison.

PSG had to leave him out of its Champions League squad for a match against Arsenal in London last season because he was refused entry by British authorities because of the ongoing case.

The 24-year-old Aurier, who played 57 league games for PSG after joining from Toulouse initially on loan in 2014, is Tottenham’s second major defensive recruit after center back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

With Tottenham selling first-choice right back Kyle Walker to Manchester City during the offseason, Aurier will compete with Kieran Trippier for a starting spot.

___

SWANSEA

Portugal winger Renato Sanches left Bayern Munich to join Swansea on loan in the most improbable move on the final day of Europe’s transfer window

The 20-year-old Sanches was being talked about as Portugal’s natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo after helping his national team to win last year’s European Championship title, where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Back then, the winger also joined Bayern on one of the richest contracts in Bundesliga history for a transfer fee that could climb to about $90 million.

Now, Sanches will be playing for a Welsh team that might be a relegation contender in the Premier League this season. It is a remarkable coup for Swansea, one that was likely sealed by coach Paul Clement’s connections to Bayern.

Clement was assistant coach at Bayern during the first half of last season before taking over at Swansea.

Sanches failed to establish himself in his first season at Bayern, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Another arrival at Swansea on Thursday was the return of a familiar face. Striker Wilfried Bony, who left for Manchester City in January 2015, is back in south Wales to replace Llorente.

___

EVERTON

Croatian winger Nikola Vlasic joined Everton from Hajduk Split for eight million pounds ($10 million). The 19-year-old Vlasic impressed Everton manager Ronald Koeman during the Europa League qualifier against Everton earlier this month.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

___

Douglas reported from Manchester, England