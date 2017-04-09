Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

The opening of the general lowland lake trout season is coming up on April 22nd, and you may want to consider taking your family to Banks Lake and Coulee Playland this year.

This will be the site of the annual Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge fishing derby. At this event anglers are challenged to catch a trout, walleye and smallmouth bass each day of the two-day event. The top prize is an Achilles inflatable boat and motor, and it has yet to be claimed by an angler skilled enough to accomplish the three-fish a day challenge.

Even if you and your fishing party don’t get all three species, there is cash and prizes handed out each day for biggest fish of each species, etc.

I have attended the event every year and have seen some great fish weighed in for each category and continue to be amazed that no one has won the boat. This could be the year, though, and it could be you. You can learn all about the Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge by clicking on the logo at the bottom left of my web site at www.fishingmagician.com.

This will open the chamber of commerce web site where you can get the details and even register for the event. I hope to see you there!

