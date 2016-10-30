MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Gareth Bale has agreed to a contract extension that will tie the Wales winger to the European champions through 2022.

The 27-year-old Bale has helped Madrid win two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey since his then-record breaking transfer from Tottenham in 2013.

That €101-million move to Madrid made Bale the world’s most expensive player until Manchester United paid Juventus €105 million for Paul Pogba in August.

Bale’s previous contract expired in 2019.