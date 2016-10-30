MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Gareth Bale has agreed to a contract extension that will tie the Wales winger to the European champions through 2022.
The 27-year-old Bale has helped Madrid win two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey since his then-record breaking transfer from Tottenham in 2013.
That €101-million move to Madrid made Bale the world’s most expensive player until Manchester United paid Juventus €105 million for Paul Pogba in August.
Bale’s previous contract expired in 2019.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.