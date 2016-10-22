CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester posted two solid starts. Javier Baez showed off his impressive all-around game.

Two valuable performances, every step of the way.

Lester and Baez were selected co-MVPs for the NL Championship Series after leading the Chicago Cubs to their first NL pennant since 1945.

Baez hit .318 (7 for 22) with five RBIs, picking up right where he left off in the Division Series. The versatile Baez also made a couple of the NLCS’ most exciting plays, stealing home during Chicago’s victory in the opener and robbing Adrian Gonzalez of a hit with a terrific barehanded scoop in Game 5 on Thursday night.

“Just having fun,” Baez said. “Living my dream, playing like a little kid, moving everywhere, catching the ball and making plays.”

Lester, one of baseball’s most accomplished playoff performers, went 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against Los Angeles. The left-hander, who agreed to a $155 million, six-year deal with Chicago in December 2014, is 8-6 with a 2.50 ERA in 19 career playoff games.

“It’s been unbelievable to be here and be part of this,” Lester said. “Words can’t really describe where I’m at right now.”

They became the first NLCS co-MVPs since Cincinnati relievers Rob Dibble and Randy Myers in 1990.

The Cubs grabbed Baez with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He made his major league debut in 2014, but really turned into a consistent force this year, batting .273 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs while playing several different positions.