Mariners

Top-40 list was fun

I would like to strongly commend Ryan Divish, Larry Stone and Bob Condotta for their series on the top 40 Mariners of all time. Not only did it make me feel great reliving all those highlights and achievements, but I especially enjoyed finding out where and what the players are currently up to.

Ted Landreth, Sammamish

World Serious

We complain a lot about the Mariners not making the playoffs for 15 years. What we should really be upset about is that in their 40 years, this franchise has never made it to a World Series, let alone won one. And yet we fans keep watching the same thing done over and over again, while expecting a different result.

Can’t help wondering, are we just extremely loyal fans, or don’t we meet Einstein’s definition of insanity?

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Seahawks

Drawing a line

The Seattle offensive line is a perfect example of the old saying, “You get what you pay for.” (“Bob Condotta: Will the offensive line be better in 2017?”)

I also think the O-line coach should be put on the hot seat this year. Average players need to be coached up to above average, if the coach is doing his job.

Emery Haggin (online comment)

Huskies

Schedule is not as easy as suggested?

Please, let’s skip the talk about UW’s “soft” schedule (“Adam Jude: Pac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North”). This is the Pac-12 — there’s nothing easy about running the table.

Three of the first four conference games for UW are on the road, including Colorado, Oregon State and ASU. Not sure how that qualifies as soft.

Maximus (online comment)

