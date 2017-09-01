Mariners evoke a mixed bag of emotions from a fan.

Seahawks

Defense gets better

Best of luck to Jermaine Kearse! (Bob Condotta: “Scary Seahawks’ defense just got scarier with addition of Sheldon Richardson.”) But this is one rockin-good trade. The D-line rotation just got a lot deeper.

And/Not (online comment)

Farewell, Jermaine

I’m going to miss Kearse. Local boy makes good, makes incredible touchdown catch and run in the Super Bowl, and a lot of other great catches, too. I wish him well.

Irving Washington (online comment)

Anthem view

It’s time that Pete Carroll, Michael Bennett and all the Seahawks get back to the basics: There is no “I” in team. Once you put on a Seahawks uniform, you are a member of a team. If you don’t want to be part of a complete team, then take off the uniform and move on with your individual life.

Anita Turcotte, Lacey

Prep players set a good example

On page C6 of Friday’s sports section is a picture that should have been on the front page — high-school football players standing in unity for the national anthem. I’m proud of these young men, their coaches and parents for doing what is right instead of what may be popular to get attention.

The multi-million-dollar crybabies of the NFL need to take a lesson from these young Americans.

Laurence R. Ruff, Des Moines

Mariners

Pitching injuries are to blame

Matt Calkins was on target regarding the M’s (“Mariners have overachieved, but streaky play is hard to watch”), in that fans should be disappointed but not overly critical. If the Dodgers were without starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood and Kenta Maeda, they might still lead the NL West — but their record wouldn’t be close to what it is. As close as the Mariners have hung without their top three starters, they would certainly be playoff-bound with even two of them healthy.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Yankees did OK

In a recent ROOT Sports broadcast of a Yankee/Mariner game, Dave Sims said that New Yorkers would do anything to get Robinson Cano back. Just to be clear, Cano is a .275 hitter who earns $24 million a year. His replacement is a four-time All-Star and $100 million less expensive.

J&B Cianci, Queen Anne

