Seahawks

Are they playing in a bull ring?

Opera has the Three Tenors, pro football has the Five Matadors — as in the Seahawks’ offensive line. The Hawk OL coach has emphasized good balance and footwork as two of the most important factors in coaching offensive linemen. Based on their matador ability to maintain balance and synchronize their movements to simultaneously stand and permit the onrushing defensive linemen to speedily bull-rush Russell Wilson or the running backs without falling down or sometimes even getting brushed, the OL coach can claim success.

Fortunately, defensive linemen don’t have horns!

Jeff Coyle , Long Beach, Calif.

Now is the time

There sure is a lot of pressure building for the Seahawks, as a team and as an organization. If they don’t win at least one more championship with this team they have so carefully built, and in this window of time that they have, the excruciating and devastating loss in Super Bowl 49 will hang over our franchise like a black cloud.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Throw to Graham

Is it too much to ask Darrell Bevell to finally explain to 12s how on earth Jimmy Graham does not get one target out of nine plays inside the 10-yard line in the first half? Luckily Jermaine Kearse caught one. Second half, Jimmy finally got targeted.

A very difficult loss to stomach and very sad to lose Tyler Lockett, a great player and young man.

Fred Wilson, Oak Harbor

Bennett’s big deal

This dude is worth it, in spite of his age (“Michael Bennett signs 3-year contract extension with Seahawks worth $31.5 million”). He’s incredibly disruptive and plays a huge role in the entire scheme of the defense.

And he’s a great character on a team made up of great characters.

Nice signing and well deserved.

pj20 (online comment)

Something stinks

Richard Sherman was wrong. The “poopfest” wasn’t the Thursday night game, it was Saturday against the Cardinals.

Terry Cole, Kirkland

WSU football

Take another look at those grades

I see that the year-end grades of the WSU football team are out but they are missing one very important piece — grades for the coaching staff. An “F” grade may be too harsh, but coach Mike Leach and his staff failed to provide the kind of adult leadership for his players that seemed to be lacking in Pullman.

With all the police problems the players were having, you’d think Leach would step up and say, ‘Enough!’ For a team that finished so flat, I don’t see how they deserve such good grades.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

Huskies

Bellingham roots for UW’s Rapp

Football is far from dead in Bellingham (“Taylor Rapp, UW’s emerging star safety, hardened by big brother’s love in small-town Bellingham”). Squalicum (Bellingham) was top-five in the state (3A) for most of the season and Ferndale and Lynden generally field strong teams. But he’s right in that his school (Sehome) is usually pretty bad. All the more amazing he has accomplished what he has in just one season!

junkman (online comment)

