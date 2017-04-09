I’m starting our weekly post where I run tasty seafood recipes gathered from restaurants, chefs, fishmongers and even readers who submit them.

Beginning April 20, Taylor Hoang chef and owner of Pho Cyclo Cafes and Rickshaw Chef in Seattle will start off the season with her seafood pick that will feature the “catch” of the week. Born in Da Lat Vietnam, Hoang took her propensity for business and training as a chef from her mother, and opened the first Pho Cyclo Cafe in 2003 as a side project at the age of 28.

Just to give readers a taste of what’s to come here is a link to a recipe Hoang produced last fall. Go to http://www.seattletimes.com/life/food-drink/cast-for-fall-trout-then-steam-up-this-yummy-recipe-by-chef-taylor-hoang-owner-of-pho-cyclo-cafes/.

This season we have recipes and advice from April through early November on how to cook up and dish out a wide variety of local seafood from a full line up of chefs at Tilth, Abby Canfield and Agrodolce restaurants owned Chef Maria Hines; Chef Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura; Chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Adana; Executive Chef Paul Duncan at Ray’s Boathouse Restaurant chefs; Head Chef Pat Donahue and other chefs at Anthony’s Restaurants; Executive Chefs Tristan Chalker, Ken Sharp, Jonathan Garcia, Jesus Boites and Wesley Hood from El Gaucho and AQUA by El Gaucho; Jason Wilson, owner of Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and Civility & Unrest; Chef Ben Goodwin at RN74; Chef Jun Takai from Shiro’s Sushi; Chef Maximillian Petty from Eden Hill Restaurant; and Salvador Panelo owner of Seattle Fish Guys Seafood Market in Seattle.

Anglers are always looking for creative ways to cook up our catch of the day.

Recipes are posted every Wednesday and/or Thursday through Nov. 2. Also if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them and will even test it out with my family and friends at the dinner table.