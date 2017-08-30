Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.
The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.
Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.
Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time