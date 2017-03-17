Whitman men yield 45-20 first-half lead in losing 91-85 to finish season 31-1.

SALEM, Va.—Senior Joey Flannery finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Charlie Rice had 19 points and a game-high 12 boards as third-ranked Babson College rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat top-ranked and previously unbeaten Whitman, 91-85, in an NCAA Division III tournament semifinal on Friday night at the Salem Civic Center.

With its fifth straight win, Babson (30-2) advances to the Division III national-championship game for the first time in program history. The Beavers play Augustana (Ill.) Saturday.

Whitman sees its historic year come to a close at 31-1.

Rice, who was limited to just nine minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls, scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds after the break for the Beavers. Nick Comenale finished with 22 points, and senior Isaiah Nelsen contributed 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.

Junior Tim Howell paced five players in double figures with 23 points to lead the Blues. Jase Harrison scored 19 points and sophomore Austin Butler finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a losing effort.

Whitman connected on 18 of its first 24 shots, which included 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, to build a 45-20 advantage with 7:35 to go in the first half. Facing its largest deficit of the season, Babson responded with a 27-6 run to pull to 51-47 at halftime.