Trout anglers who want to avoid this weekend’s trout opening day madness can opt out, and get a jump start on plenty of lakes open year-round and recently planted with fish, including some larger-sized trout produced at Trout Lodge.

In King County, Meridian Lake near Kent received a plant of 600 large-sized trout on top of thousands of other catchable sized trout planted last month.

In Snohomish County, Flowing Lake located five miles north of Monroe was planted April 10 with 3,700 trout on top of an earlier plant of 3,000 on March 28. Also, Tye Lake was planted with 1,700 trout on April 10.

In Kitsap County, Kitsap Lake was planted on April 11 with 300 large-sized trout.

In Pierce County try Lake Bradley which was planted on April 12 with 107 large-sized trout; and Tanwax Lake – which has two fishing resort plus boat rentals – received 2,000 trout on April 11.

In Thurston County, Deep Lake was planted on April 11 with 107 large-sized trout; and St. Clair Lake ff the Yelm Highway was planted on April 12 with 2,496 trout that should boost fishing on top of the 10,072 trout planted earlier this month and in late-March.

Long Lake also in Thurston County was planted on April 12 with 4,300 trout with another 12,200 that were planted in early April and late-March.

In Clark County, Klineline Pone received 2,500 trout on top of some other hefty plants of 14,134 trout that occurred earlier in the month.

In central Washington, the Colville Tribes have planted 55,000 triploid trout in Rufus Woods Reservoir to boost prospects there.

Updated trout plants can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is this weekend (April 22-23).