Former baseball superstar discovers “how soon they forget” about him after a few nights on the town with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Forget Joe DiMaggio. Where have you gone, Alex Rodriguez?

“You know, when I was with the Yankees and we won the world championship and you’re wearing the pinstripes, you think you are pretty cool,” A-Rod told NBC’s Jimmy Fallon. “But then when you hang out with Jennifer (Lopez), people confuse me as a security guard all the time.”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Nike introduces new line of sauce-wicking competitive-eating apparel.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Cavs fans stockpile lighter fluid to prep for LeBron leaving again.”

Why, of course

From the You Can’t Make This Stuff up file comes word that a scuba-diving treasure hunter found Dick Gamble’s American Hockey League Hall of Fame ring.

Where? In one of New York’s Finger Lakes.

People in the news

Match the recent sports headliner with his corresponding Ford vehicle:

1) O.J. Simpson a) Escape

2) Hugh Freeze b) Bronco

3) Kyrie Irving c) Escort

Needn’t-see TV

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing was a TV-ratings dud across eight networks — including CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox — averaging only 1.7 million viewers per network.

On the bright side, however, Geraldo Rivera found a dusty bottle in the judge’s desk drawer.

Sports quiz

This year’s most memorable auto race figures to be the:

a) Daytona 500

b) Indianapolis 500

c) Uber drivers in slow-moving white Broncos heading to the Lovelock Correctional Center to get first dibs on O.J.

Triple-trouble

Todd Frazier hit into a triple play in his first home at-bat as a member of the Yankees.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Frazier immediately went home, tripped on a skateboard, fell down the stairs and bonked himself on the forehead stepping on a rake.

Pass the cold spray

Cubs pitcher John Lackey plunked four White Sox batters in a game last week.

An overzealous PR intern immediately credited him with a four-hitter.

Head games

Reno Aces outfielder Zach Borenstein had a fly ball bounce off his head and over the right-field wall for a home run.

“That’s my guy,” said Aces outfield coach Jose Canseco.

Jumping the shark

The Discovery Channel’s ballyhooed Shark Week race turned out to be hooey when the great white shark that Michael Phelps was supposedly racing turned out to be a computer-generated simulation.

TV watchers were up in arms. But you just know Evel Knievel had to be smiling.

Talking the talk

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after British Open winner Jordan Spieth took 30 minutes before taking a shot on the 13th hole: “It was so slow, Major League Baseball offered suggestions to speed up play.”

• Ex-Minneapolis Lakers coach John Kundla, to the St. Cloud (Minn.) Times, who died at 101 on July 23, on the sparse crowds in the NBA’s early days: “You had to clap to keep warm in there.”

Pass the Wet Ones

Star receiver Dez Bryant reported three hours late to Cowboys training camp after hosting a hometown barbecue the day before to thank his supporters.

Team publicists, already in midseason form, listed him as day-to-day with greasy fingers.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “FS1 announces new debate show: ‘Unacquitted with Skip and O.J.’ ”

• At TheKicker.com: “Kyrie to reveal why he’s leaving LeBron on ESPN special ‘The Rejection.’ ”

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman employed the Heimlich maneuver to save a man from choking: “To which Atlanta Falcons fans are saying, ‘Where was this guy during the Super Bowl?’ ”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, after the Dodgers won 31 of 35 on a recent hot streak: “Only the Golden State Warriors can relate.”

• Giants broadcaster Tim Flannery, on the return of prodigal third baseman Pablo Sandoval: “There are two kinds of players in baseball. Those who are humble and those who will become humbled.”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, after the Red Sox’s Chris Sale throttled the Angels: “Sale looked like he accidentally wandered into a Little League game.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after David — Israel’s 5-foot-9 David Sela — downed 6-10 American John Isner at Wimbledon: “With a raquet, not a slingshot.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald, after Forbes ranked the Dallas Cowboys as the world’s most valuable sports team. “I believe No. 7 is a high-school football team in Texas.”