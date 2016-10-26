CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis doubled with one out in the sixth inning, the first hit for the Cleveland Indians against Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Chicago led 5-1 as it tries to even the World Series at one game apiece.

The 30-year-old Arrieta struck out six and walked three before Kipnis lined a slider up the middle and sped to second. He later scored on a wild pitch.

Arrieta has pitched two no-hitters in his career. He did it against Cincinnati this year and against the Dodgers last year.

The only no-hitter in World Series history was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees in 1956 against Brooklyn.

Arrieta went 18-8 put struggled with his mechanics during the second half of the regular season. He allowed four runs over five innings in losing Game 3 of the NL Championship Series to the Dodgers.