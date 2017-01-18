TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, admitted Wednesday that he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller’s recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.
The school had never said why Trier was suspended, citing privacy issues. Miller said all along that Trier was practicing with the 14th-ranked Wildcats but never gave a clue as to when he would be back.
Trier thanked his family, coaches, teammates, his attorney and the athletics department for their support.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.