The next round of coastal razor clam digs are expected to get underway Oct. 28-Nov. 1 at Twin Harbors only, and final approval will be announced Friday.

“We decided to add a few extra days to this upcoming dig at Twin Harbors,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “Unfortunately we cannot open Long Beach this time around. Marine toxin levels had increased above the action level, and we need at least two clean results before we can think about opening a beach.”

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“This time the toxins showed up in different location, and up until the most recent testing it was mainly on the northern end, and now we found it in the central part of Long Beach,” Ayres said. “Hopefully the situation won’t move north to Twin Harbors, and we’ll see what the latest samples reveal.”

“Digging on the season opener last Friday and Saturday was a bust due to the stormy weather with the surf at one point rising to 26 feet,” Ayres said. “By Sunday, coast-wide (Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks) we had a thousand people out and they averaged 11 clams per person (the first 15 dug is a daily limit).”

Twin Harbors was the only beach open on Monday with an estimated thousand diggers hitting the beach, and then dipped Tuesday to around 700, but it was limits across the board.

“People at Twin Harbors were happy with the size of clams, and as predicted there are a lot clams and very good digging,” Ayres said.

More digging will occur Nov. 12-19 at Twin Harbors, and Nov. 17-19 at Copalis and Mocrocks. For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.