NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players and owners had a deal to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 players for most of the season, but the union backed out in the final stages of collective bargaining.

As part of the deal, the limit from Sept. 1 on would have been lowered from 40 to 28.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told The Associated Press on Friday: “We thought we were going to make an agreement, had a tentative agreement. … but nothing’s done until it’s done.”

While the players’ association backed out, Manfred says “there were serious reservations on both sides.”

Union head Tony Clark says the parties may revisit the topic during the five-year contract.