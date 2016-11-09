SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the baseball players’ union has fired arbitrator Fredric Horowitz.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the firing was not publicly announced.
Dan Halem, Major League Baseball’s chief legal officer, informed general managers at their meeting this week. The players’ association made the decision after Horowitz ruled against it in an injury assignment case involving Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Culberson.
Horowitz started as baseball’s neutral arbitrator in June 2012. He replaced Shyam Das, who had held the position since 1999 but was fired by management following his decision to overturn Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension for a positive drug test.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Voters approve minimum wage increase to $13.50 in Washington state
- Sound Transit 3 opens big lead with support in King, Snohomish counties
In Horowitz’s most notable decision, he reduced Alex Rodriguez’s 211-game suspension to 162 games, a penalty imposed for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.