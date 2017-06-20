NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge says he has been invited to participate in next month’s Home Run Derby.
The 25-year-old Judge, who leads the major leagues with 23 home runs, said he received the invitation last week through his agent.
Asked Tuesday whether he will accept, Judge says: “I haven’t really thought about it yet.”
The derby will be held at Marlins Park in Miami on July 10. The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’
Judge leads American League players with 2.6 million votes in balloting for starters for the All-Star Game, to be played July 11. Only Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, who tops the National League at 2.8 million, has more.