No. 2 Ohio State took care of its business — barely — before Michigan week and No. 21 Florida settled some SEC business in Death Valley.

Week 12 of the season set the stage for some high stakes games in Week 13 and very well might have ended any drama about what will happen next in Austin, Texas.

Thoughts, takedowns and takeaways from the rarest of Saturdays in college football: One that included a Kansas victory.

1. Weekly Charlie Strong job status update: Texas lost to Kansas, which had lost 18 straight Big 12 games. Nothing left to be said.

2. Why was going for 2 was the right call for Michigan State as it tried to upset Ohio State on Saturday? Extending the game is not the way to go when you’re the team with the talent disadvantage, as coach Mark Dantonio had to have realized. Get the 2. Make a stop. Win the game. Right call.

3. However, Michigan State should have given the ball to LJ Scott on that 2-point try.

4. Next week in Columbus, Ohio, don’t expect much scoring between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

5. Play of the day for Michigan in its win against Indiana: Receiver Jehu Chesson’s open-field block that helped spring a long John O’Korn run to convert a third-and-long when the offense was struggling. The kind of play that will have coach Jim Harbaugh raving.

6. The turnaround job of the season is in Colorado and the 12th-ranked Buffaloes brought energy to Folsom Field that has been missing for decades by beating No. 20 Washington State. The Buffaloes are on the cusp of clinching the Pac-12 South. Colorado had won two Pac-12 games in the last three seasons.

7. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre will likely have to clear off a shelf in his office for a few coach of the year trophies.

8. There was no more ridiculous outrage than the outrage against Florida for postponing its game against LSU in October because of a threatening hurricane. LSU was mad. Tennessee was mad. It was not a good look for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

9. On Saturday, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Gators had every right to call out the complainers after they clinched a second straight SEC East title.And coach Jim McElwain did just that .

10. Hard to believe but true statement: If Florida beats No. 17 Florida State next week and No. 1 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the Gators would have a great case to make the playoff.

11. Florida probably won’t do that, but still.

12. Now about Tennessee. The SEC East could not have been set up better for the Volunteers and they blew it. It is now nine straight seasons without a conference title game appearance for the Vols.

13. The good news for Tennessee? If the Vols take care of Vanderbilt next week to finish 9-3 and Florida gets beat up by Alabama in Atlanta, Tennessee could backdoor its way into the Sugar Bowl as the SEC’s representative.

14. Whatever support there was for LSU to remove the interim tag from coach Ed Orgeron has to be waning. Does beating Texas A&M on Thanksgiving move Coach O into position of being the fallback candidate if the Tigers can’t get their target — i.e. Jimbo Fisher?

15. That Thanksgiving night game at College Station, Texas, might have some coaching intrigue on both sides. The Aggies slogged to a 23-10 victory against UTSA to go to 8-3. A loss to LSU would leave Kevin Sumlin’s team with a four-game SEC losing streak and yet another second-half swoon to end a season.

16. It’ll cost Texas A&M $15 million — paid in full — to get rid of Sumlin, who is 41-19 but just 21-18 in five seasons with the Aggies.

17. Speaking of coaches on the hot seat: Stay or go has a lot to do with pay or no?

18. Oregon’s last-second victory at No. 11 Utah gave a boost to coach Mark Helfrich. Also, it would cost the Ducks $11 million to fire him. Interesting times in Eugene, heading toward the Civil War against Oregon State.

19. Texas Tech and Kliff Kingsbury hit rock bottom of his four-year tenure at his alma mater against Iowa State. A buyout of $9 million means Kingsbury is probably safe, but the numbers are getting really ugly. Since winning his first seven games with Texas Tech, Kingsbury is 16-26 overall and 8-23 in the Big 12.

20. Want to boost your Heisman Trophy stock? Play Syracuse. Florida State’s Dalvin Cook was the latest contender to get the Orange D bump.

21. Where would No. 13 Oklahoma State be in the College Football Playoff rankings if not for a blown call against Central Michigan? Then again, where would Oklahoma State be if it could have stopped a Hail Mary? Or not gotten into a nip-and-tuck game with a middle-of-the-pack MAC team?

22. This Notre Dame season summed up in a tweet: “Amazing thing for ND is they led or tied in the fourth quarter in 6 of 7 losses. Who does that reflect on? Coaches or players?” — @PaulMyerberg of USA Today.

23. Bad idea to go for 2: No. 25 San Diego State got a replay review overturn to score a potential game-tying last play touchdown at Wyoming. Instead of kicking to tie and going to overtime, the Aztecs went for 2 and lost. Why, coach Rocky Long? Michigan State had nothing to lose and the inferior team against Ohio State. San Diego State had already locked up a spot in the Mountain West championship game and still had a chance for a New Year’s Six bowl bid if it won the conference.

24. That Wyoming win was big news for No. 14 Western Michigan. The Broncos are still unbeaten , but they are behind Boise State in the playoff rankings. Unless Wyoming loses to New Mexico next week Boise State can’t win its conference — which means Western Michigan is positioned for that New Year’s Six bid that goes to the best Group of Five league champ.

25. Houston coach Tom Herman was once a graduate assistant at Texas.

