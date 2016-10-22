Another big game for Lamar Jackson. Another bad game for Charlie Strong. Another non-offensive touchdown for Alabama.

In other words, more of the same.

Thoughts, takedowns and takeaways from week eight of the college football season:

1. No. 1 Alabama tore up the No. 6 team in the country without playing its A game.

2. Determining Nick Saban’s best Crimson Tide team after four national championships in seven seasons is like trying to find the most perfect diamond. This team is starting to look like one that could have a chance to make that claim.

3. Here’s the difference between Alabama and most normal football teams. With most teams, when the 295-pound lineman tries to grab the bouncing loose football, he falls over his own feet and is lucky to just recover the fumble. At Alabama, Jonathan Allen scoops it up like a defensive back and outruns everybody to the end zone.

4. Allen has two of Alabama’s 10 defensive touchdowns this season. His score against Texas A&M was the 12th non-offensive touchdown for the Tide this season and made it 10 straight games dating back to the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan State with at least one non-offensive score.

5. Reggie Bush of Southern California had the most decisive Heisman Trophy voting victory of all time, as calculated by percentage of available points received. Bush, whose 2005 award was later vacated because of NCAA infractions, received 91.77 percent of the available points. Troy Smith of Ohio State (91.63) was second best in 2006 and Marcus Mariota of Oregon is third on the list (90.92 in 2014).

6. Might want to keep those numbers handy for Dec. 10 the way Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is going.

7. Jackson (16 rushing touchdowns and 18 touchdown passes) is closing in on becoming the seventh FBS player and first since Jordan Lynch of Northern Illinois in 2013 to score at least 20 touchdowns and pass for at least 20 touchdowns in the same season. Among the other six are three Heisman winners (Tim Tebow, 2007; Cam Newton, 2010; Johnny Manziel, 2012).

8. The player with the best chance to catch Jackson might be Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, but that’s only if the Wolverines are dedicated to giving him enough offensive touches to accumulate stats. And it’s still a long shot.

9. Against Illinois, Peppers had six touches for 14 yards . That’s not going to get it done.

10. Time seems to be running out for Charlie Strong at Texas. The Longhorns (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) are 14-18 under Strong after losing at Kansas State. At this point, Strong might need to win out to keep his job.

11. There are many ways to highlight Kansas State coach Bill Snyder’s greatness, but maybe none better than this: The Wildcats are 7-4 under Snyder against Texas.

12. The 76-year-old Snyder now has 197 career victories. While nobody is looking to run the Wizard out of Manhattan, Kansas, the Wildcats are probably looking at another middle of the pack Big 12 finish. Maybe 200 victories will convince Snyder it is time to step aside for good?

13. For the second straight week, No. 12 West Virginia held a Big 12 rival to its lowest scoring output of the season.

14. Colorado is bowl eligible for the first time since 2007 after smothering offensively challenged Stanford . No reason for the Buffaloes (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) to be content with that. The Pac-12 title game is in sight.

15. Few four-year starting quarterbacks got as little respect as Kevin Hogan did at Stanford, but he has been sorely missed by the Cardinal this season. Ryan Burns threw three interceptions against Colorado.

16. Trivia (no Googling): Colorado’s last bowl opponent? Answer below.

17. No. 10 Wisconsin’s brutal five-game stretch of Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska ends next week with the eighth-ranked Huskers come to Madison for a game that could decide the Big Ten West.

18. Best graduate transfer this season? Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo , who left Maryland with 61 career catches for 938 yards and three touchdowns, has 66 receptions for 1,077 yards and seven touchdowns for the Orange. In a victory against Boston College in Saturday, Etta-Tawo had 10 catches for 144 yards and a TD.

19. Poor Rutgers .

20. Jokes about the Civil ConFLiCT aside, UCF beat UConn and is now 4-3 after going winless last season. Credit new coach Scott Frost for pulling together a team that had basically quit last year as former coach George O’Leary bailed into early retirement.

21. How closely is Oregon watching what Frost, the Ducks’ former offensive coordinator, is doing in Orlando?

22. The quarterback who led South Carolina to a closer-than-expected victory against UMass skipped his entire senior year of high school to enroll in college this year. Eric Bentley threw two touchdown passes in his college debut.

23. Reminder: If Navy is in the mix for the a New Year’s Six bowl bid as the best Group of Five champion, the College Football Playoff selection committee has to wait an extra week to set the matchup for the game the Midshipmen would play. Navy plays Army on Dec. 10. The selection committee sets the playoff field and New Year’s Six bowls Dec. 4. Navy beat West Division rival Memphis 42-28.

24. There are no more winless FBS teams. Rice beat Prairie View 65-44.

25. Answer (did you think we forgot?): Alabama beat the Buffaloes 30-24 in the Independence Bowl in Saban’s first season as Tide coach.

