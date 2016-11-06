NEW YORK (AP) — Texas A&M tumbled three spots to No. 10 while the top six teams remained intact in The Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Washington, Louisville and Ohio State remained in front in the Top 25 rankings.
No new teams entered the poll this week.
Texas A&M had been ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff rating released last week. The Aggies dropped from No. 7 after losing to Mississippi State 35-28.
