NEW YORK (AP) — An Associated Press study finds that San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers landed the biggest raise of all the hefty salary increases in salary arbitration.
The 168 players eligible for arbitration as of mid-December averaged a 113 percent raise.
Myers received a 26-fold increase from $523,900 to an average of $13.8 million as part of an $83 million, six-year contract.
St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez is next with a 18-fold hike from $539,000 to an average of $10.2 million. He is followed by Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte with an 11-fold raise from $523,000 to an average of $6.1 million.
Last year, players who filed for arbitration averaged a 96 percent increase.
