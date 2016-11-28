MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have begun the painful task of revamping their rotation following the death of ace Jose Fernandez, reaching a deal with free agent Edinson Volquez.
The veteran right-hander agreed to a $22 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it won’t be final until Volquez successfully completes a physical.
An All-Star in 2008 when he won 17 games with Cincinnati, Volquez helped pitch Kansas City to the World Series title in 2015 as he went 13-9 with a 3.55 ERA. He slipped to 10-11 with 5.37 ERA with the Royals this year.
Fernandez died in a boating accident a week before the end of the regular season in September. He went 16-8 with a 2.86 ERA this year.
Miami’s rotation is also expected to include Tom Koehler, Adam Conley and Wei-Yin Chen, who combined to go 22-24 in 2016.
Volquez has an 89-79 record in 12 major league seasons. He’s 33 but has pitched at least 170 innings every year since 2012, and still had a 93 mph fastball this year.
Volquez became a free agent this month when he declined his mutual option with the Royals.
