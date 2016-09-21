MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves are working on a buyout with Kevin Garnett.

The two sides have been engaged in talks for some time. When completed it will assure that Garnett will not return to the Wolves’ roster next season. The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal has not been completed.

The 40-year-old Garnett is under contract for $8 million next season. The buyout talks were first reported by ESPN.

Garnett returned to the Timberwolves at the trade deadline in 2014. He has served as a valuable mentor to a young roster but has struggled to stay on the court due to recurring knee problems.

Garnett played 38 games last season, averaging 3.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 14.6 minutes.