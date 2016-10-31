MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to terms with big man Gorgui Dieng on a four-year contract extension worth $64 million.
The sides came to agreement on Monday afternoon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
In his fourth season, Dieng has emerged as a talented and versatile forward and center. He has been starting alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in a promising frontcourt. The deal ensures that Dieng will not become a restricted free agent next summer and cements him as a critical building block of a team that hopes to be a contender in the Western Conference in the near future.
Dieng is averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in the first two games of this season.
