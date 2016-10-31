A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract with guard Victor Oladipo.

The decision came with hours to spare before Monday’s midnight Eastern deadline. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Oladipo came to the Thunder in a trade with the Magic this summer, one that sent Serge Ibaka to Orlando. He will be counted on to help Russell Westbrook with the scoring load and play stout defense alongside him in the backcourt.

The Thunder were also in negotiations with center Steven Adams on an extension to solidify their core in the wake of Kevin Durant’s departure for Golden State.

Yahoo Sports first reported Oladipo’s agreement.