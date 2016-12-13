Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins and Temple are working to finalize deal that will make him the Owls head coach, a person involved in the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because contract details were still being completed.

ESPN first reported Collins would be Temple’s next coach.

Collins would replace Matt Rhule, who left the Philadelphia-based school last week for Baylor after leading the 23rd-ranked Owls to consecutive double-digit victory seasons and the American Athletic Conference championship this year.

Rhule was at Temple for four seasons and brought the program to new heights, including consecutive bowl bids for the first time in school history.

Collins, 45, has been with the Gators for two seasons and before that was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. The Gators’ defense has ranked in the top-10 in the country in each of Collins’ two seasons in Gainesville.

A Georgia native and former player a Western Carolina, Collins has spent most of coaching career in the South. He spent one season (1996) at Fordham in New York and two seasons (1997-98) at Division III Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania early in his career.

Collins also had stints at Georgia Tech, Alabama, Central Florida and Florida International. He became defensive coordinator for the first time at Mississippi State under coach Dan Mullen and was part of some of the school’s most successful teams.

