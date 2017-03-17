NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that the NFL is adding a second female official, Terri Valenti, to work as an instant replay official next season.
Valenti will join Sarah Thomas, who has been a line judge since 2015. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the hiring.
The instant replay official is the individual in charge of the replay crew at the stadium on game day.
Sporting News first reported Valenti’s addition to the NFL’s officiating ranks.
Valenti previously worked in college football, the Arena League and the UFL, which no longer is in business. She has also been a Navy engineer and economics professor.
She has experience as a replay communicator from 2012-16 and worked Super Bowl 50.
