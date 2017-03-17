NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that quarterback Geno Smith has agreed to terms with the New York Giants.

Like receiver Brandon Marshall last week, Smith is leaving the Jets but remaining in the same stadium. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 26-year-old Smith was a second-round draft choice by the Jets in 2013, but his stint with them was marred by injuries and inconsistency. He also lost his starting job in 2015 after a teammate broke Smith’s jaw with a punch during training camp.

When Smith did get onto the field last season, it was brief. Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for poor play, but Smith tore his ACL in the second quarter against Baltimore and was done for the season.

The deal is pending Smith passing a physical.

