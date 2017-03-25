Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.
The NBA announced the suspension Saturday, saying Noah tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033 — something that can be found in over-the-counter supplements.
Yahoo Sports first reported the suspension.
Noah has not played since Feb. 4 and was likely to miss the Knicks’ final 10 games this season because of a knee injury. The NBA said Noah’s suspension will begin with the “first NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.”
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Noah is in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season, and has been limited to 75 games over the last two seasons.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.