NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, linebackers coach Joe Vitt and three other assistants won’t be retained.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the coaching moves, first reported Thursday by the Sporting News, have been announced.

Vitt was interim head coach for 10 games in 2012, when Sean Payton was suspended in connection with the NFL’s bounty probe. Vitt, who was also suspended six games in 2012, was part of Payton’s original staff in 2006, as was McMahon, who was promoted to coordinator in 2008.

Defensive line coach Bill Johnson, assistant linebackers coach James Willis and special teams assistant Stan Kwan also are not being retained.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL