MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins traded two of their top pitching prospects Thursday to acquire immediate rotation help.

Miami obtained 14-game winner Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor leaguers, including right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice, both highly regarded prospects in the Marlins’ thin system. Outfielder Isaiah White was also dealt to Cincinnati.

Straily had the best year of his career in 2016, when he went 14-8 for the last-place Reds with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 34 games.

The Marlins earlier acquired another former Reds pitcher, Edinson Volquez. They’re optimistic they can end a 12-year playoff drought this season despite the death last September of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident.

The rotation will also include holdovers Wei-Yin Chen, Adam Conley and Tom Koehler. Miami’s starting five went a combined 49-43 last year, and manager Don Mattingly also expects to have a strong and deep bullpen led by All-Star closer A.J. Ramos.

Straily, 28, has a career record of 27-21 with a 4.24 ERA. The right-hander tied for the most homers allowed in the NL last year with 31, but as a flyball pitcher he’s a good fit for spacious Marlins Park.

Miami will be Straily’s fifth team since he broke into the majors in 2012. He has also pitched for Oakland, the Cubs and Houston.

Castillo, 24, was the Marlins’ minor league pitcher of the year and the Florida State League pitcher of the year in 2016. He went a combined 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA in 26 games for Single-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville, and his ERA ranked third among all minor league pitchers with at least 24 starts.

“Castillo has a power arm, and we believe he is trending up,” Reds general manager Dick Williams said in a statement. “We think he has a very good chance to start or be a late-inning reliever. He has improved his control over time while demonstrating plus velocity, which he can maintain deep into a game. He has the impact potential we were looking to add.”

Brice, 24, made his major league debut in 2016, when he had a 7.07 ERA but held opponents to a .173 batting average in 15 games out of the Marlins’ bullpen. He went 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 32 appearances and 13 starts split between Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans.

“Brice showed promise as a starting pitching prospect in the minor leagues,” Williams said. “He represents another exciting young pitcher that adds to our depth.”

White, 20, has hit .247 with 18 stolen bases in 89 games in two seasons with the Gulf Coast League Marlins and Single-A Batavia.