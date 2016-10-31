Former Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon has finished his recent 30-day rehabilitation stay, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Gordon said he was entering rehab at the end of September, just after he became eligible to return to the Browns.

Gordon currently is suspended indefinitely by the NFL, and while technically still Browns property, the team has said it has “closed that chapter.” The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday.

Gordon has been suspended several times for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

ESPN first reported Gordon leaving the rehab facility.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL