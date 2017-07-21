WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says that All-Star point guard John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards that will start with the 2019 season.
The person confirmed the terms of the agreement to The Associated Press on Friday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Wall is a four-time Eastern Conference All-Star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky. He becomes the third player to agree this summer to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Wall’s deal was first reported by NBA.com.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
___
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball