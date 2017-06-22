MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Derek Jeter has told the Miami Marlins he still doesn’t have the necessary money to buy the team but is close.
The person described the status of the Marlins’ sale talks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t discussing the negotiations publicly.
The person said Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, met with Major League Baseball and Marlins officials in New York on Thursday and provided an update on his efforts to raise the needed money with other investors. The person said multiple other groups remain in the mix to purchase the team.
Jeter’s group bid about $1.3 billion to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria. A similar bid was submitted by a group led by Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney.
