MIAMI (AP) — Two people close to the negotiations say former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his pursuit of the team.

One the people says former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who had been part of Bush’s group, is still exploring a bid with other investors.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the status of sales talks.

Jeter’s group is competing with a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The Romney group includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart.

