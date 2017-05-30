MIAMI (AP) — Two people close to the negotiations say former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his pursuit of the team.
One the people says former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who had been part of Bush’s group, is still exploring a bid with other investors.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the status of sales talks.
Jeter’s group is competing with a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The Romney group includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.