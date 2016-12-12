A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract to keep All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because the deal had not been announced. The 29-year-old right-hander had a career-best 47 saves last season for the Dodgers, who won their fourth straight NL West title but lost a six-game NL Championship Series to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
Jansen’s contract trails Aroldis Chapman’s $86 million, five-year deal with the Yankees last week, while San Francisco added free agent closer Mark Melancon on a $62, four-year contract. Jansen likely ensures the Dodgers’ payroll will again top $200 million.
Jansen had a 1.83 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 71 appearances and 68 2/3 innings. He has spent all seven of his big league seasons with Los Angeles.
