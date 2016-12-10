A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell has told the school he is leaving to become the head coach at Cincinnati.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Fickell had not yet met with the players.
Fickell, a former Buckeye defensive lineman, has been an assistant at Ohio State since 2002. He spent one season as head coach of the Buckeyes in 2011, taking over after Jim Tressel was fired during the offseason and going 6-7.
When Urban Meyer took over in 2012, Fickell, 43, was retained and has been part of a staff that has won a national title and two Big Ten championships.
The Columbus, Ohio, native replaces Tommy Tuberville, who stepped down after four seasons at Cincinnati.
The Bearcats went 4-8 this past season.
