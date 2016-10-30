The Miami Dolphins will host the New Orleans Saints in an NFL regular-season game in the United Kingdom next season, a person familiar with the scheduling of the match tells The Associated Press.

No details on a date, stadium, kickoff time or other international games were made available at this point.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints-Dolphins matchup has not been officially announced.

Miami was chosen as host under a league resolution that teams making a successful bid to host a Super Bowl would be required to host an international game within five years of their successful bid. Miami will stage the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Dolphins have played in four international series games, three in London and one in Toronto. They lost to the Giants in 2007, beat Oakland in 2014 and fell to the Jets in 2015 at Wembley. They defeated Buffalo in 2006 in Toronto.

