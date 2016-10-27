MIAMI (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has been fined $24,309 for an illegal crackback block that injured Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams.

The people confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the NFL had not yet announced the fine. One of the people said a letter disclosing the fine was sent via email on Tuesday to Landry, his agent, the Dolphins and the NFLPA.

Landry was penalized for unnecessary roughness after he launched himself and caught Williams in the head while blocking on a running play Sunday. Williams was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a head and neck injury before traveling home with the Bills.

