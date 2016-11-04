PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Diamondbacks are hiring Boston Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo as their manager.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the hiring has not been announced. Lovullo is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Monday.

Lovullo had been considered a leading candidate for the job after Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen was hired as Diamondbacks general manager.

Lovullo replaces Chip Hale, who was fired after two seasons. Hazen took over from Dave Stewart, who also was dismissed after two years.