PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Diamondbacks are hiring Boston Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo as their manager.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the hiring has not been announced. Lovullo is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Monday.
Lovullo had been considered a leading candidate for the job after Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen was hired as Diamondbacks general manager.
Lovullo replaces Chip Hale, who was fired after two seasons. Hazen took over from Dave Stewart, who also was dismissed after two years.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Lynnwood eager for growth, changes that light rail will bring VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.