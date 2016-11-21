DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement in principle with the city of Detroit and Olympia Entertainment for the team to move downtown.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because there had been no formal announcement. Pistons owner Tom Gores is set to appear at a news conference Tuesday with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings.

Gores acknowledged last month that the team was close to a deal to leave The Palace of Auburn Hills and start playing downtown next season. The Pistons have been in talks about playing at the new arena that is being built for the Detroit Red Wings, who are owned by Mike and Marian Ilitch. The arena is about 30 miles from Auburn Hills.