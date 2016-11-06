DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Bud Black has been hired as manager of the Colorado Rockies.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the move had not yet been announced.

Black takes over for Walt Weiss, who stepped down last month when his contract expired after four years in charge of the Rockies.

The 59-year-old Black managed the San Diego Padres for nearly nine seasons before he was fired in June 2015. He compiled a 649-713 record and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2010 after the Padres went 90-72, their most wins since a franchise-record 98 in 1998.

Washington nearly hired Black last year before contract talks broke down and the Nationals gave the job to Dusty Baker.