The Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Jamie Collins from New England on Monday, one day before the NFL’s trade deadline.

A second-round draft pick in 2013, Collins has been one of the Patriots’ better defensive players for just over three seasons, but his rookie contract ends after this season. The Patriots will get a conditional third-round selection for Collins, 27.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Collins missed one game this season with a hip injury. He has 43 combined tackles and two interceptions.

At 0-8, the Browns certainly can use an infusion of talent, and Collins immediately becomes their best linebacker.

“Jamie Collins is a really good football player and we’re excited to be able to add a player like him to our team,” said Browns coach Hue Jackson. “He’s played at an extremely high level with toughness and playmaking ability for his entire career. We look forward to him being an important piece of our defense. The plan is for him to come in and learn our system quickly so he can make an immediate impact.”

Collins has appeared in 50 games with 41 starts. He has 285 career tackles, 10 1-2 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and one blocked extra point. Last season, he made his first Pro Bowl while leading the Patriots in tackles.

Earlier this year, the Browns sent linebacker/defensive end Barkevious Mingo to the Patriots.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL