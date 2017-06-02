MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat have agreed on the next steps to remove him from the roster and the team’s salary cap.

The person says Bosh’s issues with blood clots have been determined as a career-ending injury situation which will allow the Heat cap relief going forward, adding that Bosh cannot play for Miami again but may still seek medical clearance from another club if he decides he wants to play elsewhere. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced publicly.

Bosh remains on the Heat roster and will stay there until the team needs his cap space.

He has not played since February 2016. Bosh’s 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons were shortened by bouts with blood clots.

