ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — LeSean McCoy is not present for the start of Buffalo Bills practice, and a person with direct knowledge of the running back’s hamstring injury tells The Associated Press the player is considered “day to day.”

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the Bills have not revealed that information a day after McCoy left practice complaining of tightness in one of his hamstrings.

Coach Rex Ryan is scheduled to speak following Thursday’s session.

The Bills (4-2) have won four straight, and play at AFC East rival Miami (2-4) on Sunday.

McCoy is second in the NFL with 587 yards rushing, and has scored seven of Buffalo’s 20 touchdowns.

