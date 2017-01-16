TORONTO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are “working really hard” to bring him back to the club.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because negotiations are ongoing. The sides are discussing one-, two- and three-year agreements.

The 36-year-old Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-slowed season.

Bautista (265) ranks second behind Carlos Delgado (336) on Toronto’s career home run list. After Toronto ended a 22-year playoff drought with an AL East title in 2015, Bautista hit a memorable three-run homer in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Texas, punctuating his shot with a bat flip.

He did not accept Toronto’s $17.2 million qualifying offer.