Weekend fishing opportunities and catch along the Columbia River provided by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

Spring Chinook angling is open to both boat and bank anglers from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, except for the sanctuary at the Lewis River Mouth. Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam is open to bank angling only. For sanctuary details please follow the Sport Fishing Regulation Update link below.

Effective March 16, spring Chinook angling will be open from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.

White sturgeon retention is open in Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary pools until the respective guidelines of 325 (divided between winter and summer fishery), 100 and 105 legal white sturgeon are met. Anglers are catching a few keepers in the three lower pools. We advise that anglers check weather conditions before driving to the gorge.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

SALMON AND STEELHEAD

On Saturday’s (3/4) flight, 73 salmonid boats and 93 Oregon bank anglers were counted from the Columbia River estuary to Bonneville Dam. Anglers are beginning to catch a few spring Chinook despite the less than ideal water conditions.

Gorge Bank:

No report.

Gorge Boats:

No report.

Troutdale Boats:

Weekend checking showed no catch for three boats (four anglers).

Portland to Westport Bank:

Weekend checking showed one spring Chinook adult kept for 73 bank anglers.

Portland to Westport Boats:

Weekend checking showed no catch for 17 boats (40 anglers).

Estuary Bank (Clatsop Spit to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for two bank anglers.

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for one boat (one angler).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed one steelhead kept for one bank angler.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed no catch for two boats (six anglers).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed two legal white sturgeon kept, plus 21 sublegal sturgeon released for 37 bank anglers; and four legal white sturgeon kept, plus 89 sublegal and one oversize sturgeon released for 14 boats (41 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed one legal white sturgeon kept for two bank anglers; and five legal white sturgeon kept, plus one legal, 22 sublegal and one oversize sturgeon released for seven boats (20 anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed one legal white sturgeon kept, plus four sublegal and three oversize sturgeon released for 40 bank anglers; and five sublegal and one oversize sturgeon released for 22 boats (51 anglers).

WALLEYE

Bonneville Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for one boat (one angler).

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed two walleye kept for six bank anglers; and 86 walleye kept, plus 38 walleye released for 28 boats (65 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 137 walleye kept, plus 44 walleye released for 46 boats (100 anglers).