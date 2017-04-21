Anglers should be aware of some changes ahead of the popular statewide lowland lakes trout opener this weekend.

On the northern coast, the South Pond at the Bogachiel Hatchery near Forks will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday (April 22) through Aug. 20 for trout fishing.

The pond has been stocked with catchable-sized trout due to restrictions for public access at Wentworth Lake where the trout would have been normally planted. The South Pond will be open daily with a five trout daily limit.

In eastern Washington, the daily catch and size limits will be removed from Saturday (April22) through July 16 for brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and burbot at Mill Pond located on Sullivan Creek in Pend Oreille County.

State fisheries says this will boost harvest opportunity for anglers just ahead of the removal of the Mill Pond Dam, which is part of a mitigation measure for relicensing of Boundary Dam (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission No. 2144) beginning in the summer 2017.

All other state fishing regulations for the Sullivan Creek system will remain in effect.

The opening day of fishing at Curl Lake located in Columbia County has been delayed to May 15.

The lake is being used by state Fish and Wildlife as an acclimation pond for Tucannon River spring chinook that are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA). For a brief period ESA-listed steelhead will also utilize the pond, and is the reason why the trout plant has been delayed.

Once the lake opens, anglers should follow rules as noted in the fishing regulation pamphlet.